How does local law enforcement partner with federal immigration officials in NC?

What happened

North Carolina lawmakers required local police departments and sheriff’s offices to work more closely with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The new rules expand requirements that had been established last year through House Bill 10.

Although the law doesn’t require that local law enforcement sign a formal pledge to cooperate with ICE, known as a 287(g) agreement, it does mandate that local officials check the immigration status of people arrested for a broad array of crimes.

ICE can make requests, known as "detainers," to hold those suspected of being in the country illegally for 48 hours after they’d otherwise be released. The law requires local jails to honor those requests. The law also orders officials to notify ICE prior to the release of anyone targeted by a detainer.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein vetoed the bill in June, calling its requirements unconstitutional. He said he supports local law enforcement contacting ICE when the person in custody is charged with a serious crime, but he said the U.S. Constitution does not allow people to be held for 48 hours after they would have been released.

Democratic Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg County joined all of her Republican colleagues to override Stein’s veto in July, saying in remarks on the House floor that immigration was “destabilizing our communities.” All other House Democrats voted against the override.

The new rules take effect amid a backdrop of increased immigration enforcement across the state. According to the nonprofit Deportation Data Project, ICE arrested 1,580 people for immigration-related reasons from January through July of this year, up 162% percent from the same period in 2024.