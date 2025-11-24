Federal prosecutors drop case against Charlotte woman protesting ICE

The case against a Charlotte woman accused of assaulting a federal officer outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office has been dismissed by federal prosecutors.

44-year-old Heather Morrow was accused of grabbing a federal officer’s shoulders and jumping on his back during a separate arrest outside of ICE's southwest Charlotte office. The arrests occurred during a Nov. 16 protest against U.S. Customs and Border Protection's operation in the city.

Morrow, who was released on bond last week, had been scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Her lawyer says she will return to her job as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver, having been previously suspended due to the accusation.