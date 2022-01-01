Layna Hong is a digital producer at WFAE. She is a 2022 graduate from UNC Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she concentrated in graphic design and reporting.

Hong has previously worked for Duke University's Graduate School as a communications intern, contributed to several on-campus publications and produced multimedia news packages pitched all over the state as part of UNC's Media Hub.

Her work has been featured in WRAL, NC Policy Watch and Greensboro News & Record.

