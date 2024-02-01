Here are some Lunar New Year festivities in the Charlotte area

Lunar New Year lands on Feb. 10 this year. The holiday is celebrated by Asian communities around the world, including here in Charlotte. Some traditions include firecrackers, getting together with family, money gifts in lucky red envelopes and lots of special foods.

Here are local events and festivities ringing in the Year of the Dragon.

Lunar New Year celebrations at Resident Culture Brewing Company

Plaza Midwood location: On Saturday, Feb. 3, starting at 5 p.m., the brewery, located at 2101 Central Ave., will have various activities, including a lion dance performance and citrus fruits and hundreds of red envelopes stuffed with Lunar New Year surprises for guests.

Tickets: Free

South End location: On Sunday, Feb. 4, the brewery's South End location, at 332 W Bland Street Suite C, will be having its Lunar New Year's celebration starting at noon.

Tickets: Free

Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night at the Mint Museum Uptown

The Mint Museum Uptown at 500 S Tryon Street will be celebrating Lunar New Year’s Eve, Casa de la Cultura and Black music and art on Feb. 9 from 7-11:30 p.m. There will be a lion dance performance, along with tributes to Black American music, Latin group dance lessons and other festivities.

Tickets: $10.50 Mint members, $14 non-members. Free admission from 7-7:30 p.m.

Tết Festival at Oasis Shriners

The Vietnamese Association of Charlotte is hosting its annual Vietnamese New Year celebration, or Tết Festival, on Feb. 10 from 2-8 p.m. at Oasis Shriners at 604 Doug Mayes Place. Festivities include local Vietnamese food vendors, games and dancing and singing performances.

Tickets: $5 entry, free for children under 5.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Devil's Logic Brewing

Devil’s Logic Brewing, located at 1426 E 4th Street, will be ringing in the Year of the Dragon on Feb. 10 with a vendor market, firecrackers, Asian-inspired bites and more. Festivities will start at 2 p.m with Queen City Lion Dancing performing at 5 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Lunar New Year at Winthrop University

On Feb. 10, starting at 8 p.m., Winthrop University’s DiGiorgio Student Union will host its Lunar New Year celebration in the Richardson Ballroom at 2020 Alumni Drive, Rock Hill, S.C. Festivities will include Guzheng performance, drummers, sword dance and dragon dancers.

Tickets: $5 for students, $10 for the public

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries is also hosting several events to ring in the new year.

STEAM 101: Lunar New Year Edition at Myers Park Library

Learn how to make paper lanterns and spring rolls at Myers Park Library on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Materials will be provided. This program is for teens, ages 12-18. Register here.

Cultural Exploration: Lunar New Year 2024 at Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library

On Thursday, Feb. 8, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library will host a program exploring how Lunar New Year is celebrated in different Asian countries through books. This program is for families with children, ages 5-11.

Lunar New Year Family Storytime at University City Regional Library

On Feb. 10, University City Regional Library will be having a special storytime from 10:15-11 a.m. to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. This activity is suitable for babies and toddlers, ages 2-5. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate.

Lion Dance performances by Queen City Lion Dance

Queen City Lion Dance, a local Vietnamese cultural group, will be performing this traditional dance to bring fortune and luck around the Charlotte area throughout the Lunar Year New weekend (Feb. 9-11). These performances are free to attend. Find their tour schedule here.