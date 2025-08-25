Charlotte FC wins and moves into 4th place

Charlotte FC continued its late-season surge Sunday night in Major League Soccer, downing the New York Red Bulls 1-nil for a 7th straight win that has the team up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with six matches left in the regular season.

Coach Dean Smith spoke after the match.

"We're a tough team to play against. Our game plan today was to starve their two midfielders of the ball and their two playmakers. You know, Forsburg is their main man and leave when they go to a back three, leave their back three on the ball as their playmakers and you know, they struggled to break us down," he said.

The match marked the fourth straight MLS shutout for Charlotte.

The 7-match winning streak is the second longest in the league since 2000.

Charlotte visits New England Saturday night.