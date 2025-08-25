© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins and moves into 4th place

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:28 AM EDT

Charlotte FC continued its late-season surge Sunday night in Major League Soccer, downing the New York Red Bulls 1-nil for a 7th straight win that has the team up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with six matches left in the regular season.

Coach Dean Smith spoke after the match.

"We're a tough team to play against. Our game plan today was to starve their two midfielders of the ball and their two playmakers. You know, Forsburg is their main man and leave when they go to a back three, leave their  back three on the ball as their playmakers and you know, they struggled to break us down," he said.

The match marked the fourth straight MLS shutout for Charlotte.

The 7-match winning streak is the second longest in the league since 2000.

Charlotte visits New England Saturday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
