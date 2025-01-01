October 2025 Thank-You Gifts

“BUT FIRST ... THE NEWS” T-SHIRT

If you are a news junkie, our “But First, The News” t-shirt is perfect for you! Featuring the phrase heard hourly on WFAE, this 50/50 blend shirt isn't just a piece of fabric, but a symbol of your undying love for Public Radio. Choose this as your Thank You Gift and receive one (1) t-shirt. Sizes S-5XL DONATION LEVEL: Min $15/month (or one-time gift of $180+)

SKYLINE SUSTAINER T-SHIRT

Sustaining Members...this t-shirt is perfect for you! This blue shirt features the iconic Charlotte skyline in green and identifies you as a Sustaining Member of WFAE. This 50/50 blend shirt will grab attention wherever you go, sparking riveting conversations and reminding everyone that quality journalism deserves your unwavering dedication. Choose this as your Thank You Gift and receive one (1) t-shirt. Sizes S-5XL DONATION LEVEL: Min $20/month ONLY

WFAE STICKER SIX-PACK

Elevate your sticker collection with our exclusive six-pack! This pack features stickers from locally-produced shows Charlotte Talks and Newsworthy, along with NPR favorites Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me! Support Public Radio and add a touch of flair to your belongings with the sticker six-pack. DONATION LEVEL: Min $10/month (or one-time gift of $120+)

WFAE NEW MEMBER BUNDLE

Support the journalism you trust and get a little something in return! When you give for the first time ever, we'll send you our New Member Bundle featuring a WFAE T-shirt and a six-pack of custom stickers for your water bottle, laptop or wherever you want to show your love for public radio! This bundle is EXCLUSIVE to new members as our way of welcoming you to the community. Min $12/month or a one-time gift of at least $144. MUST BE A NEW MEMBER TO QUALIFY.

NEW YORK TIMES GAMES SUBSCRIPTION

If you love playing the NYT Crossword Puzzle, Wordle or any other brain games you'll love a one-year subscription as your Thank You Gift! DONATION LEVEL: Min $30/month (or one-time gift of $360+)

NEW YORK TIMES COOKING SUBSCRIPTION

If you have a passion for cooking or recipes, you'll want to choose a one-year subscription to the NYT Cooking app as your Thank You Gift! DONATION LEVEL: Min $30/month (or one-time gift of $360+)

Thank You Gifts ship approximately within 4-6 weeks

