Charlotte rocked by four homicides in 24 hours

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have made one arrest after four separate homicides in the city from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, a violent 24-hour stretch.

The last involved a shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

CMPD Major Dave Johnson spoke at the scene.

"It’s been a particularly, a tragically violent weekend in Charlotte with four homicides in less than 24 hours. That's four victims. That's four families that are grieving. Know that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working hard in every one of these cases to bring closure and bring justice to these families that are hurting and grieving this weekend over just senseless unnecessary violence," he said.

Police have arrested 44-year-old Andre Tyrell Walker and charged him with the murder of 41-year-old Jason Lamar Neal in that case. The other killings include the following:

The first incident was early Saturday at 2 am on Wembley Drive in the Eastway Division. 50-year-old Ernesto Caraballo Toledo was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday just before 5 pm, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times on North Graham Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, officers responded to another shooting on Park Fairfax Drive just off Freedom Drive. They found a male victim with a gunshot wound there who was also pronounced dead by MEDIC.