What a state of emergency means for you, and ways to prepare

Whenever a disaster, either natural or manmade, heads our way, local and state officials will often declare a “state of emergency.” But what exactly does that entail, how does it impact you and what should you do in the event of a declaration?

According to North Carolina state law, a state of emergency “can be declared during a situation or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property, resulting from a natural or man-made cause.”

A state of emergency can be declared by the governor, local mayor, governing body of a municipality, county or the General Assembly. A declaration will include the geographical location and can contain a list of prohibitions and restrictions on certain activities as a safety measure. For example, a declaration might include the restriction of alcohol sales, limiting of transportation or a curfew.

What a state of emergency does:

Allows government officials to seek state and federal aid for disaster response.

Enables government officials and emergency planners to take and plan extra measures to protect the public.

Triggers anti-price gouging rules, which control the price of important supplies like food, water, gas and generators.

In South Carolina, a state of emergency triggers the state’s Emergency Operations Plan.

A state of emergency does not automatically mean that schools, businesses or government buildings are closed. However, some institutions may have policies about closing during a declared state of emergency.

When declaring a state of emergency, officials will also encourage residents to make their own preparations and stay informed. For example, in a tropical storm, officials might ask residents to continue monitoring the weather for flooding or heavy rain.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety recommends:



Putting together an emergency supplies kit. This list from NCDPS includes necessities like water, a first aid kit, phone charger and flashlight.

Making a plan with your family, that includes establishing meeting places if separated, exchanging emergency contact information, a plan for your pets and helping those with special needs in your household, like older adults.

Residents should also consider potential shelter locations. For North Carolina, find an emergency shelter near you here. For South Carolina, find an emergency shelter here.