Here are the Charlotte-area stores open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is a chaotic all-day affair. It feels inevitable you realize you’re missing an ingredient or that you ran out of tin foil pans. Or sometimes you just need a break from the festivities or have a last-minute craving for bubble tea.
The big stores, like Target and Walmart, will be closed on Thursday, but there are still places for you to get what you need. Many of these stores also have ready-made options like meals and baked goods like cakes.
We recommend calling ahead to confirm their hours and offerings.
Here are some stores in Charlotte open on Thanksgiving Day:
Super G-Mart
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Two locations:
- 7323 E Independence Boulevard in Charlotte
- 10500 Centrum Parkway in Pineville
- More information here.
Asian Market
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address: 4430 The Plaza
- More information here.
Atlantic International Market
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Address: 3122 Eastway Drive
- More information here.
Compare Foods
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- There are five locations in Charlotte. Find the closest one here.
Sav/Way Foods Latin Supermarket
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 4459 Central Avenue
- More information here.
Halal International
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Address: 3120 N Sharon Amity Road
Patel Brothers
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Two locations:
- 8109 University City Boulevard, Suite A in Charlotte
- 10701 Centrum Parkway in Pineville
- More information here.
Triveni Supermarket
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Two locations:
- 9539 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 100 in Charlotte
- 300 S Polk Street in Pineville
- More information here.
Whole Foods
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
Sprouts Farmers Market
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
Food Lion
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
Harris Teeter
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
Dollar General
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
Dollar Tree
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Find your nearest store here.
CVS
- It depends on the location, but most CVS stores will operate on reduced hours and close early.
- Find your nearest store here.