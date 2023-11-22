Here are the Charlotte-area stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a chaotic all-day affair. It feels inevitable you realize you’re missing an ingredient or that you ran out of tin foil pans. Or sometimes you just need a break from the festivities or have a last-minute craving for bubble tea.

The big stores, like Target and Walmart, will be closed on Thursday, but there are still places for you to get what you need. Many of these stores also have ready-made options like meals and baked goods like cakes.

We recommend calling ahead to confirm their hours and offerings.

Here are some stores in Charlotte open on Thanksgiving Day:



Super G-Mart

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7323 E Independence Boulevard in Charlotte 10500 Centrum Parkway in Pineville

Asian Market

Hours : 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address: 4430 The Plaza

Atlantic International Market

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Address: 3122 Eastway Drive

Compare Foods

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sav/Way Foods Latin Supermarket

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address: 4459 Central Avenue

Halal International

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Address: 3120 N Sharon Amity Road

Patel Brothers

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8109 University City Boulevard, Suite A in Charlotte 10701 Centrum Parkway in Pineville

Triveni Supermarket

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9539 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 100 in Charlotte 300 S Polk Street in Pineville

Whole Foods

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Lion

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS