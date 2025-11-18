Student protest over Border Patrol arrests in Charlotte fizzles out Monday after principal's warning

A planned protest at East Mecklenburg High School fizzled out on Monday after a principal warned family members that students could face disciplinary actions if they failed to follow CMS guidelines. The planned protest comes amidst Border Patrol arrests in Charlotte, and reported plans for more walkouts this week.

The students planned to walk out and wear all black in protest. One student, who WFAE is not naming for safety reasons, had planned to protest. The student came to school dressed in black and carrying two signs. One read, "Abolish ICE."

“I kind of feel disappointed," the student said. "This is kind of a really big moment considering all that's happened and considering we have like a lot of Hispanic people here, so I feel like a lot of them felt disappointed.”

East Mecklenburg High School is located on Monroe Road, in a corridor that mostly consists of Hispanic residents. Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested more than 130 people from communities and areas with a high Hispanic population. Those arrests have caused unrest among many residents and businesses in places like east Charlotte.

Crime & Justice Update: More than 130 arrested over the weekend by federal agents in Charlotte U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 130 people over the weekend in Charlotte. A spokeswoman told WFAE on Monday morning that those arrested were in the country illegally and that some have prior criminal histories, including charges such as larceny and assault. The agency did not identify any of those arrested.WFAE has requested that information to verify who is being taken into custody and whether they have any criminal record.

The planned protest also drew spectators. Cheryl Quinn was one of them. Quinn came to support her son at the school. Quinn's 16-year-old son planned to participate in the protest. “Honestly, I wasn't sure what it was going to be like, and I just wanted to make sure that he was protected and treated properly,” Quinn said. "I want to make sure that the students were allowed to peacefully protest.”

Public records requests show that East Mecklenburg High School principal Steve Drye told families in a message that the school supports students' expression "when it's planned, approved, and conducted in a safe and respectful manner that does not disrupt instruction."

The message also said that students must submit a plan, including purpose, location and the time they want to demonstrate, and students who don't will be disciplined.”

The message added that, "so far, no students have completed the required process, and no walkouts or demonstrations have been approved."