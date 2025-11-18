Immigration and schools

-
Student protest over Border Patrol arrests in Charlotte fizzles out Monday after principal's warningA planned protest at East Mecklenburg High School fizzled out on Monday after a principal warned family members that students could face disciplinary actions if they failed to follow CMS guidelines. The planned protest comes amidst Border Patrol arrests in Charlotte, and reported plans for more walkouts this week.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold a normal in-person school day Monday, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted operations across Charlotte over the weekend.