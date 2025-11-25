© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Adams calls on DHS to provide details on Border Patrol operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:11 PM EST

U.S. House Rep. Alma Adams is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to explain its recent immigration enforcement campaign in Charlotte, known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

In a letter sent Tuesday to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Adams described the operation as a “campaign of terror” and said federal agents’ actions have sparked fear across immigrant communities in the city.

She is asking DHS to release a full list of people detained since the operation began, along with information about where they’re being held and the reasons for their arrest.

Adams requested that DHS provide the information by December 5. The letter marks her second formal inquiry into federal immigration operations in Charlotte over the past two weeks.
Tags
Border Patrol in CharlotteImmigration
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger