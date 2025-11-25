Rep. Adams calls on DHS to provide details on Border Patrol operation

U.S. House Rep. Alma Adams is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to explain its recent immigration enforcement campaign in Charlotte, known as “Operation Charlotte’s Web.”

In a letter sent Tuesday to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Adams described the operation as a “campaign of terror” and said federal agents’ actions have sparked fear across immigrant communities in the city.

She is asking DHS to release a full list of people detained since the operation began, along with information about where they’re being held and the reasons for their arrest.

Adams requested that DHS provide the information by December 5. The letter marks her second formal inquiry into federal immigration operations in Charlotte over the past two weeks.