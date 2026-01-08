Family of man fatally shot by off-duty Pineville officer files $10 million lawsuit

The family of a Charlotte man fatally shot by an off-duty Pineville police officer has filed a civil lawsuit against the Town of Pineville and two officers involved in the incident.

The lawsuit, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, stems from the May 14, 2024 shooting death of 46-year-old Dennis Alexander Bodden. Bodden was unarmed when Sergeant Adam Daniel Roberts, a Pineville police officer working off-duty as a security guard, confronted him in the parking lot of a south Charlotte Food Lion following a reported shoplifting incident.

Body camera footage released by police shows Roberts following Bodden on foot across a busy road ordering him to stop, while Bodden remained aloof, ignoring and walking away from the officer.

The footage shows Roberts used a Taser on Bodden in the median of the road, then shot him multiple times outside Bodden's apartment after a confrontation that included Bodden biting him on the arm.

Roberts later told investigators that Bodden reached for his gun. The lawsuit argues Bodden reached for Roberts' left hand, while Roberts was holding his firearm in his right hand.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather declined to bring criminal charges against Roberts, though he described the shooting as “especially jarring."

The lawsuit alleges that Roberts and Officer Randall Down violated Pineville Police Department use-of-force policies and Bodden’s constitutional rights. Down arrived at the scene shortly before the shooting and also deployed his Taser on Bodden. The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages.

Bodden was an attorney, a graduate of Rutgers University and Cardozo School of Law, and a mental health advocate. After moving to North Carolina, he volunteered as a crisis counselor for the Crisis Text Line. The lawsuit notes that Bodden had volunteered on a suicide prevention hotline the night before his death.

“This lawsuit is about honoring his humanity, telling the truth about what happened, and making sure no other family has to endure the same preventable loss,” said Micheal L. Littlejohn Jr., an attorney representing Bodden’s estate, in a statement.

A spokesperson for the town of Pineville declined to comment on the litigation. The town and the Pineville Police Department did not respond to a question asking whether Roberts and Brown remained employed by the police department.

Roberts was previously cleared of shooting and injuring a Black man, Timothy Caraway, in Pineville in 2020.