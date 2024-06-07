© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's what we know about the Pineville police shooting of Dennis Bodden

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
Cleopatra Bodden in New York with her son, Dennis Bodden, who was killed by a Pineville police sargent
Cleopatra Bodden
Cleopatra Bodden in New York with her son, Dennis Bodden, who was killed by a Pineville police sergeant on May 14, 2024.

Dennis Bodden was an attorney who represented people with mental disabilities. His family says it was his own mental illness that led a Pineville police sergeant to fatally shoot him on May 14 after he allegedly stole food and wine from a Food Lion grocery store in south Charlotte.

WFAE's Nick de la Canal has been following the story, and shares what we've learned about the case so far.

This web story will be updated later Friday.
Tags
Crime & Justice Pinevillepolice shooting
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal