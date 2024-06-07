Here's what we know about the Pineville police shooting of Dennis Bodden
Dennis Bodden was an attorney who represented people with mental disabilities. His family says it was his own mental illness that led a Pineville police sergeant to fatally shoot him on May 14 after he allegedly stole food and wine from a Food Lion grocery store in south Charlotte.
WFAE's Nick de la Canal has been following the story, and shares what we've learned about the case so far.
This web story will be updated later Friday.