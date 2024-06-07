Search Query
Dennis Bodden
Crime & Justice
Here's what we know about the Pineville police shooting of Dennis Bodden
Nick de la Canal
A Pineville police sergeant fatally shot Dennis Bodden, 46, on May 14 after he allegedly stole food and wine from a Food Lion in south Charlotte. Here's what we know about the case.
Listen
•
4:38