NCDMV kicking off 5-year strategic plan to improve customer service

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Woman leaving NC DMV office
Courtesy NCDMV
One of the agency’s goals is that half of all transactions will be completed on the DMV website, reducing the need for in-person visits.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is kicking off a five-year strategic plan to improve customer service starting in 2026.

Officials with NCDMV say the agency has been up against some major challenges recently.

For one, the state is rapidly growing, and more people means more drivers. Also, the start of federal REAL ID enforcement has increased customer demand. Those factors, plus excessive wait times and access gaps, have put strain on customers and staff.

One of the agency’s priorities going forward is expanding online services. The goal is that half of all transactions will be completed on the DMV website, reducing the need for in-person visits.

When customers do come to an office, the agency’s looking to cut the average wait time down from nearly two hours to 15 minutes. The strategy for that involves opening new office locations, hiring more staff and increasing the use of self-service kiosks.

In a press release, NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine says the new strategic plan for 2026 to 2030 is a "playbook for transforming NCDMV into an exceptional customer service organization.”

“Our guiding purpose is clear: Safe and easy service, so every North Carolinian can get where they need to go," he said.

The full plan can be viewed online at the NC DMV website.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina's Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022.
