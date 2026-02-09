Mecklenburg, Union County warn of measles exposures

Mecklenburg County Public Health is alerting the public to a potential measles exposure at two locations in south Charlotte late last month.

Officials say anyone who visited Vista Auction on Sardis Road on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m, and Lidl, on Monroe Road, on Jan. 30 is advised to monitor for symptoms and learn what steps to take after a possible exposure.

Public Health emphasized that neither business was the source of the infection and both locations are now safe to visit. The businesses are cooperating with public health officials during the investigation. Mecklenburg County currently has three confirmed cases

Meanwhile, Union County Public Health is alerting the public about a confirmed case of measles involving an individual who recently traveled through the region and visited a business in Indian Trail.

Individuals who visited the QuikTrip gas station and convenience store on Highway 74 in Indian Trail on Friday, Jan. 30 may have been exposed.

Union County currently has no confirmed cases.

There have been 17 confirmed cases in North Carolina.