NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg, Union County warn of measles exposures

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:29 AM EST

Mecklenburg County Public Health is alerting the public to a potential measles exposure at two locations in south Charlotte late last month.

Officials say anyone who visited Vista Auction on Sardis Road on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m, and Lidl, on Monroe Road, on Jan. 30 is advised to monitor for symptoms and learn what steps to take after a possible exposure.

Public Health emphasized that neither business was the source of the infection and both locations are now safe to visit. The businesses are cooperating with public health officials during the investigation. Mecklenburg County currently has three confirmed cases

Meanwhile, Union County Public Health is alerting the public about a confirmed case of measles involving an individual who recently traveled through the region and visited a business in Indian Trail.

Individuals who visited the QuikTrip gas station and convenience store on Highway 74 in Indian Trail on Friday, Jan. 30 may have been exposed.

Union County currently has no confirmed cases.

There have been 17 confirmed cases in North Carolina.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
