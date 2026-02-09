'I was ashamed': Charlotte Black Pride forum aims to remove stigma around HIV

A forum in Charlotte over the weekend aimed to support those in the Black and LGBTQ+ communities who have been affected by HIV.

About 50 people gathered in uptown, including doctors and county public health officials, and community activists. Those living with HIV spoke about challenges with care providers. The forum included a panel discussion and breakout sessions between community members.

Lorenzo Tucker with Charlotte Black Pride was one of the speakers and one of the organizers behind the event. Tucker, who's living with HIV, says it can be challenging at times for those with the diagnosis to receive support from providers.

“You're already feeling some type of way because you're HIV positive, and these are places that are supposed to embrace you with open arms, and sometimes it doesn't feel that way,” Tucker said.

In 2024, more than 7,000 people reported living with HIV in Mecklenburg County. Sir Christopher The Third, 36, learned three years ago that he was one of them and volunteered at the forum.

“At first, I was ashamed. I was embarrassed, I didn’t have any outlet or any help with no one to give me the guidance that I needed, until eventually I was brought to programs and places like this,” Christopher The Third.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who identify as Black or African Americans make up about 37% of new HIV infections, even though they account for about 12% of the U.S. population.

Charlotte Black Pride plans to host more events going forward to address LGBTQ+ community members' concerns.