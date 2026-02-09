Charlotte Hornets have longest NBA win streak

The Charlotte Hornets have the NBA’s longest active winning streak at 9 games and will try for 10 at the Spectrum Center Uptown when they host the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Charlotte center Moussa Diabate said there’s a recipe for beating the Pistons

"Being physical, so it's gonna be a physical game and, running them out. I think we have a very fast team, very fast paced team, and if we do everything we're supposed to do, we're gonna be all right," he said.

The team-record 10-game winning streak was set in 1998.