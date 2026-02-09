© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets have longest NBA win streak

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:24 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets have the NBA’s longest active winning streak at 9 games and will try for 10 at the Spectrum Center Uptown when they host the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Charlotte center Moussa Diabate said there’s a recipe for beating the Pistons

"Being physical, so it's gonna be a physical game and, running them out. I think we have a very fast team, very fast paced team, and if we do everything we're supposed to do, we're gonna be all right," he said.

The team-record 10-game winning streak was set in 1998.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
