NEWS BRIEFS

Lansdowne Elementary School PTO president charged with embezzlement

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:14 PM EST
Lansdowne Elementary School
Google Streetview
Lansdowne Elementary School

The president of a Charlotte elementary school’s Parent Teacher Organization has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly using PTO funds on personal expenses.

Police say Ashley Seymour, the former PTO president at Lansdowne Elementary School, misused nearly $15,000 in PTO funds.

She allegedly used the PTO credit card for personal purposes between October and December of last year, and possessed unaccounted-for cash from school events. A message sent from PTO leadership to families last month says a new PTO interim president has been selected.

In February, Lansdowne Principal Susan Gann-Carroll told families that police were investigating a financial concern involving the PTO, but that it did not affect school operations.

Court records show Seymour was previously convicted of embezzlement in 2020 and ordered to pay restitution of $99,000.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
