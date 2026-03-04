Lansdowne Elementary School PTO president charged with embezzlement

The president of a Charlotte elementary school’s Parent Teacher Organization has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly using PTO funds on personal expenses.

Police say Ashley Seymour, the former PTO president at Lansdowne Elementary School, misused nearly $15,000 in PTO funds.

She allegedly used the PTO credit card for personal purposes between October and December of last year, and possessed unaccounted-for cash from school events. A message sent from PTO leadership to families last month says a new PTO interim president has been selected.

In February, Lansdowne Principal Susan Gann-Carroll told families that police were investigating a financial concern involving the PTO, but that it did not affect school operations.