NEWS BRIEFS

Federal judge rejects attempt to open more early voting sites at NC schools

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:27 AM EST

A federal judge refused Sunday to help in attempts to open early voting sites at three public North Carolina universities, declining requests to overrule decisions by Republican-controlled elections boards leading up to the state’s upcoming primary.

WRAL reports U.S. District Judge William Osteen rejected arguments by the College Democrats of North Carolina and some students that they were likely to win a recent lawsuit because decisions by GOP board members placed undue burdens on the right to vote.

The lawsuit involves votes by the state board and the two county boards to not include early voting sites at Western Carolina University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University, also in Greensboro. A&T is the largest historically Black university in the country.

Early in-person voting for the March 3 primary begins Thursday.
