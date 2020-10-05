police shooting

-
A judge in Charlotte Tuesday morning will consider whether to order the release of an additional nine minutes of body camera video showing the police…
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said Tuesday he hopes as early next Friday, April 26, to present the Mecklenburg County district attorney with results of an…
CMPD chief Kerr Putney says police body camera video eventually will be released from Monday's shooting of a black man by a white police officer at a…
There was some jeering and shouting Thursday night as Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney met with about 300 people at a church on Beatties…
Updated 11:35 a.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot and injured by a CMPD officer Wednesday night.The…
No charges will be sought against two Huntersville police officers who shot and killed an armed hospital patient in September.The victim, Joseph Charles…
It’s been nearly two months since Rueben Galindo, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was shot and killed by police. On the night of September 6, Galindo called…
CMPD has released five body camera videos related to the Sept. 6 shooting of Rueben Galindo. The footage shows he had his arms raised when officer shot…
CMPD has released audio of a 911 call placed by a man minutes before police arrived and fatally shot him last week. The shooting happened last Wednesday…
Updated at 1:10 p.m.A 29-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed by two CMPD officers Wednesday night in northeast Charlotte. The man, identified as…