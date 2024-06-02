© 2024 WFAE

StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Two Charlotte mothers, bonded by sons' deaths, become activists

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published June 2, 2024 at 5:39 AM EDT
Camile Stephens, left, and Meko McCarthy became friends and community activists after the deaths of their sons.
StoryCorps
Camile Stephens, left, and Meko McCarthy became friends and community activists after the deaths of their sons.

Years ago, Camile Stephens lost her son to gun violence and became friends with Meko McCarthy, whose son was killed in 2011 in an encounter with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.

They shared this conversation in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth in uptown Charlotte on April 25, 2024.

StoryCorps Charlotte: Episode 1
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
