The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
Two Charlotte mothers, bonded by sons' deaths, become activists
Years ago, Camile Stephens lost her son to gun violence and became friends with Meko McCarthy, whose son was killed in 2011 in an encounter with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.
They shared this conversation in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth in uptown Charlotte on April 25, 2024.
StoryCorps Charlotte: Episode 1