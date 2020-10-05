-
After a year in which there were 108 homicides in Charlotte -- the most since 1993 -- Charlotte's City Council is looking at treating violent crime as a…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school shooter who was 14 when he killed a first grader on a school playground in South Carolina was sentenced Thursday to life in…
A 25-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Tydarrien…
HUNTERSVILLE — Huntersville Police say a 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting outside of a fast-food restaurant.The Huntersville Police…
A loaded gun and a non-lethal Taser-like device were discovered at Rocky River High School during a random screening for weapons today.According to…
While last week’s shootings at UNC Charlotte put the city in a national spotlight, our problems with gun violence have been evident for a long time.…
Democratic lawmakers want to make it legal in North Carolina for a judge to temporarily take away guns from anyone found to be an imminent threat to…
One reaction by houses of worship to last month's mass shooting at a Baptist church in Texas has been to look inward, and think about church security.…
All 13 of North Carolina's representatives in the U.S. House voted in favor of an overhaul of the country's mental health system Wednesday. The bill…
It has been a deadly Labor Day weekend so far in Charlotte, with five people killed in four separate shootings amid a wave of gun violence as of Sunday…