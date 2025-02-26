CMS apologizes for lack of communication on threats

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools apologized after acknowledging that officials failed to notify parents “in a timely manner” about threats targeting multiple schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Drew Owens last Wednesday for allegedly making an emailed threat to commit shootings at West Charlotte High School, Ardrey Kell High School, Community House Middle School and Hawk Ridge Elementary School. He was also charged with a separate threat made against Garinger High School in a mailed letter.

Some parents were upset that they’d only heard about the threats on the news.

In a video statement Monday, CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill apologized for the lapse.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is committed to addressing the confusion, frustration, and delay and acknowledges that clear, consistent communication is essential to restoring and maintaining trust," Hill said.

Hill said the district held an "after-action review" to identify what caused the communication lapse and said leadership is working on improvements.

"I fully understand our children are our hearts," Hill said. "I want to ensure that every parent feels confident about sending their children to schools each day."

According to a court affidavit, the emailed threat was sent to the school principals, administrators and Owens' father, Darryl Owens, an ROTC instructor at West Charlotte High School. He told police he believed his son had sent the threats in response to being kicked out of the house in 2021.