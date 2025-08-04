Charlotte FC loses Leagues Cup match in shootout

Charlotte FC earned a 2-2 draw but lost a shootout with Guadalajara Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium in League’s Cup competition, pitting Major League Soccer teams against teams from Liga MX, the top Mexican League. With Charlotte all but mathematically eliminated now, Coach Dean Smith said he’ll get some extra time in this week for players who haven’t played as much lately.

"I haven't chosen the format of the competition, but our game for us is a dead rubber. We can't qualify, so we, we will get some minutes into players that need to," he said.

Midfielder Pep Biel left last night’s game with an apparent non-contact knee injury but there’s been no further word yet about the extent. Charlotte hosts Monterrey on Thursday to finish out their League’s Cup schedule.