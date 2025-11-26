© 2025 WFAE

Families struggle to locate loved ones detained in Charlotte Border Patrol operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:08 PM EST
Folkston ICE Processing Center is where several people detained in Charlotte's CBP operation are currently being held.
Google Maps
/
Courtesy
Folkston ICE Processing Center is where several people detained in Charlotte’s CBP operation are currently being held.

Family members of people detained during U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s recent operation in Charlotte say they’re still struggling to locate their loved ones, and advocates warn the problem is widespread.

CBP agents detained a 23-year-old Mexican man in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 17. His family says he had a work authorization. WFAE is not naming him because his case is ongoing.

His relatives say they didn’t hear from him for four days, until he called using another inmate’s phone credits. Since then, they say his identification number has changed three times, making it difficult to reach him by phone.

“This situation is distressing because it’s been hard to find him and stay in contact, with how many times his identification number has changed,” his mother told WFAE.

ICE’s online detainee locator still does not show his whereabouts, although his mother says he is currently being held at the Folkston ICE Processing Center in Georgia.

Carolina Migrant Network attorney Daniela Andrade says many families are experiencing similar issues.

“It’s even harder for families to know where they’re located, and you have a lot of families calling us worried because they haven’t heard from their loved ones for days,” Andrade said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security calling for more transparency about the detentions, including where people are being held.

DHS has not responded to WFAE’s request for comment.

Race & Equity Border Patrol in CharlotteImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
