Hornets fall to Raptors on buzzer-beater, host Pacers next

The Charlotte Hornets lost a heartbreaker at home Wednesday night, falling to the Toronto Raptors 97–96 on a last-second basket at the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte led at points late but couldn’t stop the Raptors on the final possession. Collin Sexton led the Hornets with 22 points in the loss.

After the game, Sexton said the team is still learning how to handle momentum swings late in close games.

“It’s all the way to zero on the clock,” Sexton said. “We got high, we got low, and we have to stay even-keeled through the highs and the lows and keep battling. When they make their runs, we have to settle back in and make our own.”

The loss drops Charlotte to another close defeat as the team continues to search for consistency. The Hornets are back on the floor Thursday night, hosting the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.