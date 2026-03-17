Queens men’s basketball to face Purdue in first NCAA Tournament appearance

Queens University’s men’s basketball team will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday in the Royals’ first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue, the No. 2 seed, won the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Queens, a No. 15 seed, secured its spot after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament last week.

Queens head coach Grant Leonard said the team plans to stay focused on its own approach rather than its high‑profile opponent.

“For us, it’s always been about staying true to our process, and these guys have been unbelievable with it,” Leonard said. “A lot of people outside of our room might not have believed this was possible, but here we are.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.