© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Queens men’s basketball to face Purdue in first NCAA Tournament appearance

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT

Queens University’s men’s basketball team will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday in the Royals’ first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue, the No. 2 seed, won the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Queens, a No. 15 seed, secured its spot after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament last week.

Queens head coach Grant Leonard said the team plans to stay focused on its own approach rather than its high‑profile opponent.

“For us, it’s always been about staying true to our process, and these guys have been unbelievable with it,” Leonard said. “A lot of people outside of our room might not have believed this was possible, but here we are.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports