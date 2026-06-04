Union County boards revisit tensions over teacher pay supplements

The Union County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners met Wednesday in a joint session following tensions between the two bodies during last year’s budget process, tensions that were still on display this week.

County commissioners said they want to increase the local teacher salary supplement,—but they’re seeking concrete assurances about who would receive the raises.

Union County plans to set aside nearly $4 million to fund local pay increases for classroom teachers and teaching aides. However, county officials want the school board to sign an interlocal agreement ensuring the funding is limited to those employees.

Commissioners pointed to last year’s dispute over the teacher supplement, which they said was intended only for classroom teachers. Instead, it went to all certified staff, including nurses and others. Union County Manager Brian Matthews made clear that he would not recommend his board approve the supplements without that interlocal agreement – but said it would ultimately be up to the board.

But school board members appeared frustrated by the request for an agreement, suggesting it implied a lack of trust.

“It does feel a little like we’re being discredited and we’re being accused of hiding things and hiding money,” school board member Sandra Greene said. “That’s not the case.”

County Commission Chairman Brian Helms said the goal of the interlocal agreement was to address concerns about classroom teacher pay, and the county wanted to be explicit in providing a “pointed solution with expected results.”

“Nobody here is saying that there shouldn’t be trust between these two boards,” Helms said. “What we are saying is there’s an expectation, we have to do better.”

The UCPS board said it would consider the request.

Last year, disagreements and confusion over the supplement escalated into a public feud between the two boards as teachers protested a $1,000 supplement increase that was lower than expected – and that at one time was rumored not to be coming at all. Both boards accused each other of spreading misinformation about the supplement and traded open letters expressing frustration.

UCPS Board Chair Rev. Jimmy Bention Sr. said Wednesday that last year’s tension was just a misunderstanding.

“The unfortunate situation from last year was driven by misinformation, and that misinformation stemmed into a firestorm of mega proportion,” Bention said.

If approved, this year’s supplement could amount to $1,000 raises for classroom teachers and $750 for aides, though officials say the details still need to be hammered out. In total, Union County says it plans to provide a $12 million increase to UCPS’ budget, including the $4 million for the supplement increases.

UCPS officials said that if the interlocal agreement is signed and that money is restricted specifically to teachers and aides, the district would earmark $475,000 from elsewhere in its local funds to cover pay raises for other certified employees.

UCPS had proposed a budget with a $2,000 supplement increase – something the county said it couldn't do.

“We can’t provide a $2,000 or $3,000 supplement and bite that off all in one chunk,” Helms said. “But this is something that we can do, specifically intended for the biggest pain point that our district has.”

Despite the tension over the proposed agreement, members of both boards signaled that Wednesday’s joint meeting was at least a step in the right direction toward repairing their relationship.

At the end of the meeting Bention stood, shook Helms’ hand and embraced him.

“You have my word that we will be good teammates and we will be good together and avoid this nonsense,” Bention said.