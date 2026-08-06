Budd pushes federal ban on intoxicating hemp products, citing risks to children

North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd is pushing for implementation of a federal ban on intoxicating hemp products.

Speaking on the Senate floor this week, Budd accused some companies of packaging hemp products that can cause intoxication to resemble popular snack brands that appeal to children. He also said more children are being taken to emergency rooms after ingesting cannabis products.

“I’m not going to back down on this. I’m not going to waver. I’m not going to stop until this life-threatening loophole is closed permanently,” Budd said. “We’re going to have this fight before the end of this Congress, and I can assure you that I’m not going to stop fighting to protect American children.”

A federal ban on intoxicating hemp products is set to take effect in November. However, reports say the Trump administration is backing legislation that would delay implementation by one month.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina bill that would ban the sale of most intoxicating hemp products is stalled in the state House.