Welcome, Members - thank you for your interest in becoming a WFAE Program Sponsor!

Program Sponsorships are a special benefit available to WFAE Members*, offering a meaningful way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, graduation, milestone, or honor someone special while supporting the trusted journalism and programming you rely on every day.

As part of WFAE’s 45th Anniversary celebration, we’re offering a special promotional rate of just $450 for a limited time.

With this one-time, tax-deductible donation, your message will air four times on the date of your choosing at approximately 8:18 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 3:18 p.m., and 6:18 p.m.

Click here to request your Program Sponsorship!

Guidelines for Your Program Sponsor Message

Messages are about 14.5 seconds (approximately 35–40 words)

Content must be non-commercial, non-political, and in keeping with WFAE’s FCC guidelines

You may celebrate a special occasion, honor someone, or share a simple message of gratitude or inspiration

Messages are subject to review and editing for clarity and compliance

Sample Messages

“Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, Dr. Fred Smith, wishing his wife Elizabeth a happy 32nd anniversary.”

“Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, Karen Jones. Her donation is in honor of everyone who is curious and seeking to learn, no matter their age.”

“Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, Jan Johnson, who wishes her twin daughters, Jessica and Justine, a happy birthday!”

"Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, Maria Lopez, celebrating her son Daniel’s college graduation and wishing him success in all that comes next.”

“Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, the Johnson family, joyfully welcoming baby Olivia and celebrating her arrival into the world.”

“Today’s programming on WFAE is supported by our Program Sponsor, Michael Thompson, congratulating his colleague Susan Lee on her retirement and thanking her for an incredible career.”

Your support as a member and Program Sponsor helps WFAE remain a vital, independent voice for the Charlotte region. Thank you for celebrating your special day with us!

* The term “WFAE Member” refers to individuals who have donated to WFAE within the past 12 months or have an active sustaining pledge. Member benefits are reserved for donors in good standing and WFAE reserves the right to verify eligibility.