Mecklenburg commissioner questions legality of I-77 toll lanes budget provision

Vice Chair Leigh Altman criticized a provision in the new state budget during a Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, arguing it could unlawfully undermine local transportation decision-making related to the controversial I-77 toll lanes project.

The provision requires Mecklenburg County and its municipalities to repay the state $60 million in design costs if they do not reverse their opposition and support the project.

“I believe that this legislation potentially illegally takes away the authority of the MPO to make transportation decisions for this community, and I believe that it may be a violation against bills of attainder and that it specifically targets Mecklenburg County,” Altman said.

Altman also questioned the state's $60 million penalty figure, saying it may be inflated and inaccurate.

Earlier this week, Cornelius officials reversed the town’s position and voted to support the I-77 project. Town leaders cited the potential additional costs of repaying the state if they continued to oppose it.