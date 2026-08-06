Charlotte food bank hosts food packing event amid national SNAP cuts

Hundreds gathered in the sprawling Charlotte Convention Center. As music poured in through speakers, the slap and stick of tape echoed through the room.

This is Sort-A-Rama, an annual food packing event hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank. This year’s goal is to pack 16,000 food boxes for families in need.

CEO of Second Harvest, Kay Carter, said the need for this event grows every year.

“The government shutdown that created the lapse in SNAP benefits, that created everyone having to re-enroll, has been a real challenge,” she said.