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Charlotte food bank hosts food packing event amid national SNAP cuts

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published August 6, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT
Food Lion volunteers pack boxes for food insecure families.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Food Lion volunteers pack boxes for food insecure families.

Hundreds gathered in the sprawling Charlotte Convention Center. As music poured in through speakers, the slap and stick of tape echoed through the room.

This is Sort-A-Rama, an annual food packing event hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank. This year’s goal is to pack 16,000 food boxes for families in need.

CEO of Second Harvest, Kay Carter, said the need for this event grows every year.

“The government shutdown that created the lapse in SNAP benefits, that created everyone having to re-enroll, has been a real challenge,” she said.

Over 4 million people are estimated to have lost food aid from SNAP, the federal food stamps program, since last July, after President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati