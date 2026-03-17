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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte 49ers fire men’s basketball coach Aaron Fearne

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 17, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
WFAE
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

UNC Charlotte has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Aaron Fearne, marking the first major decision by new Charlotte 49ers Athletic Director Kevin White.

The university announced the move Tuesday morning.

White said the program’s expectations drove the decision.

“We have high expectations for all of our athletic programs at Charlotte, and while difficult, making a head coaching change is necessary to allow for greater success,” White said in a statement. “Aaron Fearne has been an invaluable assistant and head coach at Charlotte. We thank him for all that he has done and wish him the very best in his career.”

Fearne, a native of Queensland, Australia, went 47-50 in three seasons as Charlotte’s coach. He took over in the 2023–24 season after serving as interim head coach following Ron Sanchez’s resignation.

White emphasized that men’s basketball is central to the athletic department’s goals.

“Our men's basketball program is critical to the department's overall success and it must regularly compete for American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths,” he said.

He added that the university will continue supporting the program.

“We will continue to invest in the program and provide support to our coaches and student-athletes,” White said. “We have incredible fans, a growing national brand, and an institution on the rise. I look forward to the next chapter of 49er men’s basketball.”
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain