Johnson and Wales University will renovate major residence hall

Johnson & Wales University’s uptown Charlotte campus is set to receive a major mixed-use renovation to accommodate housing and student services.

Officials said the 97,000-square-foot building, called “The Maple,” will receive a major overhaul. The residence hall will also feature student services. Initially, there will be 150 rooms, with the potential to expand to 276 beds.

The $42 million project is expected to take two years to complete and is being funded with a combination of investment reserves, philanthropy, individual, corporations and foundations. Johnson and Wales University President Richard Mathieu said it will be a one-stop shop for students.

"We're consolidating all of our student services into one location, which makes it much easier and more convenient for our students to get all the support they need to be successful, as well as this welcoming gateway to campus through our admissions office," Mathieu said. "So, it, it's a triple threat if you will."

Mathieu said they expect to open doors by Fall 2027.