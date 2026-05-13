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NEWS BRIEFS

Johnson and Wales University will renovate major residence hall

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
Johnson & Wales University
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Johnson & Wales University

Johnson & Wales University’s uptown Charlotte campus is set to receive a major mixed-use renovation to accommodate housing and student services.

Officials said the 97,000-square-foot building, called “The Maple,” will receive a major overhaul. The residence hall will also feature student services. Initially, there will be 150 rooms, with the potential to expand to 276 beds.

The $42 million project is expected to take two years to complete and is being funded with a combination of investment reserves, philanthropy, individual, corporations and foundations. Johnson and Wales University President Richard Mathieu said it will be a one-stop shop for students.

"We're consolidating all of our student services into one location, which makes it much easier and more convenient for our students to get all the support they need to be successful, as well as this welcoming gateway to campus through our admissions office," Mathieu said. "So, it, it's a triple threat if you will."

Mathieu said they expect to open doors by Fall 2027.
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News from the Carolinas Johnson and WalesHigher Education
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.