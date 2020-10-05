Higher Education

-
Following other campuses trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina State University will delay the spring semester's start and eliminate spring break.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will delay the start of the spring semester by nearly two weeks, school officials announced Thursday.
North Carolina A&T State University is the largest historically Black college or university, or HBCU, in the country. With 12,000 students, it's...
A new study links college reopenings to spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country. The study is co-authored by UNC Greensboro economics professor...
The UNC System president will now have more say in choosing new chancellors when vacancies arise at the system's 17 campuses. On Wednesday, UNC Board of...
RALEIGH — At least 3,000 college students in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since campuses reopened last month for in-person…
A week after students were told they could stay in their dorms, N.C. State officials have changed course and ordered students to move out of dorm rooms...
RALEIGH — North Carolina State University announced on Thursday it will move all undergraduate classes online starting on Monday.The announcement comes…
Colleges are rolling out a dizzying diversity of COVID-19 containment plans for students and staff. Some have no plans for routine testing, while others aim to test everyone on campus twice a week.
Most college students haven’t been in a classroom since spring break. As these students get ready to start college, COVID-19 continues to change the way…