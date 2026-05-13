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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council schedules special I-77 meeting

WFAE
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT

Charlotte City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the I-77 toll lane project further. This comes three days after the council dropped a bombshell and voted 6-5 to rescind support for the multibillion dollar highway expansion project.

Thursday's meeting will be held at 1 pm in the Government Center uptown. It's possible that the council could vote to modify or reverse Monday's decision to pull support from the plan to build two toll lanes in each direction on I-77 from uptown to the South Carolina state line.

"The purpose of this meeting is to receive an update on the I-77 South Express Lanes Project and to take any other actions related to the project," the notice says.

Tags
Politics I-77 Toll Lanes