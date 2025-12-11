CMS enrollment falls to lowest level since 2012 as statewide public school numbers drop

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ enrollment has fallen to its lowest point in more than a decade, according to new state data — and the trend mirrors declines across North Carolina’s traditional public schools.

CMS enrolled 139,476 students this fiscal year, a 1.7% decline from last year. Excluding 2020, when the pandemic caused dramatic nationwide school enrollment drops, it’s the district’s largest single-year decrease since at least 2004.

Statewide, traditional public school enrollment also fell by about 1.8%, again the steepest annual decline since 2004 outside of the pandemic year.

Multiple factors are driving the trend in North Carolina, including stagnant birth rates and expanding school choice options. Charter school enrollment increased by about 3%, and the state expanded private school vouchers.

Demographic forecasters have told state officials they expect the market share of students attending public schools to decline by 2030. However, projections have been mixed on whether the actual number of public school students will fall as well.