Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board welcomes new members

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education officially welcomed four new members at its meeting Tuesday night.

Six of the board's nine seats were up for grabs this past November, resulting in four new board members: Charlitta Hatch in District 1, Shamaiye Haynes in District 2, Cynthia Stone in District 5 and Anna London in District 6.

Those members were sworn in Tuesday, along with incumbent board members Stephanie Sneed and Dee Rankin.

Haynes, a longtime education advocate in west Charlotte, is replacing outgoing board member Thelma Byers-Bailey, who had been the longest tenured member of the board. She acknowledged that there may have been times during her advocacy that she and other board members did not see eye to eye.

“I think it’s important to say that if we keep the No. 1 [priority], which is the success of children in CMS, and hopefully parents will be satisfied with the work that we do, we will always be solid partners,” Haynes said.

Hatch referenced some of the challenges of running a campaign and vowed to be transparent.

“Campaigns come with narratives, elections come with opinions and sometimes rumors follow results, so let me say this clearly: I am here with no hidden agenda, no personal gains, no outside pressure, no loyalty beyond the children and families of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” Hatch said.

She and board member London had at times been linked to a controversy involving an educational consulting firm that some candidates argued was too close to Superintendent Crystal Hill. Hatch and London have denied anything improper and have said they intend to hold CMS administrators accountable.

London referenced her experience with Charlotte Works, the region’s workforce development board.

“Now in workforce development, I see clearly what our region needs: not just graduates, but young people truly prepared to thrive,” she said. “That is the heart of my work. I believe in strong schools, clear pathways and a community that refuses to let any child slip through the cracks.”

Stone promised to work with the board, CMS staff and families to ensure school safety, address student mental health issues “early and effectively,” respect teachers and pursue equity across the district.

Sneed and Rankin were re-elected as the board’s chair and vice chair. It marks the first time in recent history that the CMS Board has been made up entirely of Democrats.