Breaking down the 2025 election results

The future of Charlotte transportation hangs in the balance as voters in the area choose whether to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase that would fund a multibillion-dollar transit plan. We break down the results and what comes next.

Meanwhile, several Charlotte municipal races are up for grabs. In recent months, Republican candidates have made the case for what they call ineffective city government under Democratic control. This has come in the wake of the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line. According to campaign finance totals reported by the Charlotte Observer, Republicans have outgained Democrats in fundraising across the board. That includes in races for mayor, Charlotte City Council District 6 and citywide races.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board could have a new feel as well. Open school board seats could change the makeup of the body. We get the results and discuss what they mean for the district.

Plus, a conversation with former North Carolina governor and Charlotte mayor, Pat McCrory. He led the city when the Blue Line opened in 2007. We get his reaction to the transit plan vote. We also discuss state politics, from the lack of a state budget to gerrymandering to gubernatorial power during the government shutdown.

All that and more next time on Charlotte Talks

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Pat McCrory, former North Carolina governor and former Charlotte mayor