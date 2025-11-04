© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Breaking down the 2025 election results

By Gabe Altieri
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:17 PM EST
A voting sign is seen outside a Charlotte precinct on Nov. 8, 2022.
Claire Donnelly
/
WFAE
A voting sign is seen outside a Charlotte precinct on Nov. 8, 2022.

The future of Charlotte transportation hangs in the balance as voters in the area choose whether to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase that would fund a multibillion-dollar transit plan. We break down the results and what comes next.

Meanwhile, several Charlotte municipal races are up for grabs. In recent months, Republican candidates have made the case for what they call ineffective city government under Democratic control. This has come in the wake of the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line. According to campaign finance totals reported by the Charlotte Observer, Republicans have outgained Democrats in fundraising across the board. That includes in races for mayor, Charlotte City Council District 6 and citywide races.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board could have a new feel as well. Open school board seats could change the makeup of the body. We get the results and discuss what they mean for the district.

Plus, a conversation with former North Carolina governor and Charlotte mayor, Pat McCrory. He led the city when the Blue Line opened in 2007. We get his reaction to the transit plan vote. We also discuss state politics, from the lack of a state budget to gerrymandering to gubernatorial power during the government shutdown.

All that and more next time on Charlotte Talks

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Pat McCrory, former North Carolina governor and former Charlotte mayor

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins ElectionCharlotte TransitCMSCharlotte City Council
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri