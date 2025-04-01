Public safety training facility plan in Matthews met with pushback

Since 2020, multimillion-dollar law enforcement training centers have been emerging across the United States.

Last summer, Central Piedmont Community College announced plans to build a first responder training facility in Matthews, on 23 acres of land donated by Hendrick Automotive Group. This center will provide training for police, fire and Medic personnel, addressing the lack of such a facility in southern Mecklenburg County. The first phase is expected to open in 2027. CPCC has a budget of $118 million for the facility, primarily funded by Mecklenburg County.

While these large-scale projects aim to enhance emergency response capabilities, they have faced opposition. In Durham County, plans for a new law enforcement facility have been met with protests from residents concerned about the allocation of funds and the potential impact on the community .

Most notably, in Atlanta, the construction of a nearly $110 million police and firefighter training center — dubbed “Cop City” — has sparked national controversy. The project was announced in 2021 and has since been the subject of numerous public gatherings and protests . Some protesters have been charged with domestic terrorism and in January 2023, a protester was fatally shot by police after allegedly wounding a state trooper. The training center is set to open this spring.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said of the Matthews facility, “I’m hoping no protest.” In addition to hoping the facility is “not so much a cop city,” McFadden said that while the training is needed it’s time to take a different approach : “[There] should be community involvement, allow the community to train with us, hear some of our training, sit in on some of our training, hold us accountable.”

We discuss the rise of larger public safety facilities, what proponents and opponents of the facilities are saying, and we ask a professor to weigh in on the line between public safety and public concern.

GUESTS

Chamian Cruz, criminal justice reporter at WABE

Annie Keough, staff writer at Queen City Nerve

Brandon Garrett, professor of law and director of the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke Law