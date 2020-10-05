-
You may have heard the false claim that wearing masks is harmful. Or the false conspiracy theory that Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute…
-
The Charlotte Fire Department said 26 firefighters were needed to control a fire at Memorial Stadium on Friday morning.The fire occurred at a 20-foot by…
-
North Carolina community colleges have received $1.8 million in federal funding from a program geared to help complete their coursework and training, Gov.…
-
Central Piedmont Community College is developing a new program to train people to develop anti-counterfeit printing.CPCC is launching the program with the…
-
Welcome to the 10th edition of WFAE Talks, our weekly podcast in which WFAE News Director Greg Collard and reporters Lisa Miller and Ben Bradford discuss…