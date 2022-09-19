CPCC ends its five-year fundraising campaign with a record $66.3 million

Central Piedmont Community College announced Monday that it has closed its five-year "Powering a Stronger Future" campaign with a record $66.3 million in donations and pledges.

The campaign began with a $40 million goal, which made it the most ambitious fundraising campaign in the college's 59-year history. More than 3,270 people donated, including a $10 million individual gift for the arts and humanities, a $5 million individual donation for scholarships and $4 million from the Foundation for the Carolinas to support the early childhood program.

“The Powering A Stronger Future campaign has enabled the college to establish 81 new scholarships; enrich the student experience through increased access to academic support, mentoring, and advising services; serve Charlotte's most under-resourced and fragile populations through accelerated adult learning and expanded programming for early childhood educators; and enhance our annual fund to sustain essential operations and services that ensure student success,” Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president, said in a statement.

Central Piedmont has six campuses in Mecklenburg County, serving high school students through adults.