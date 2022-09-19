© 2022 WFAE
Education

CPCC ends its five-year fundraising campaign with a record $66.3 million

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published September 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
CPCC archway.jpeg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
A view of the new Parr Center through the clock tower archway at Central Piedmont's central campus in uptown Charlotte.

Central Piedmont Community College announced Monday that it has closed its five-year "Powering a Stronger Future" campaign with a record $66.3 million in donations and pledges.

The campaign began with a $40 million goal, which made it the most ambitious fundraising campaign in the college's 59-year history. More than 3,270 people donated, including a $10 million individual gift for the arts and humanities, a $5 million individual donation for scholarships and $4 million from the Foundation for the Carolinas to support the early childhood program.

“The Powering A Stronger Future campaign has enabled the college to establish 81 new scholarships; enrich the student experience through increased access to academic support, mentoring, and advising services; serve Charlotte's most under-resourced and fragile populations through accelerated adult learning and expanded programming for early childhood educators; and enhance our annual fund to sustain essential operations and services that ensure student success,” Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president, said in a statement.

Central Piedmont has six campuses in Mecklenburg County, serving high school students through adults.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
