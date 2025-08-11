© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Museum of History exhibit celebrates Black philanthropists

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
A new exhibit titled: 'Giving Back at the Charlotte Museum of History
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
An exhibit on display at the Charlotte Museum of History aims to set the record straight on Black philanthropy.

Inscribed on a black wall at the museum are words that spell out "for us," "to spread joy," and "to change lives." The scribbles are part of the reason why some community members decide to give back.

The writing introduces visitors to the "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed" exhibit, which spotlights Black philanthropists such as former Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Sarah Stevenson and George Davis, a prominent Black educator in Charlotte in the early 1900s.

The exhibit is also an extension of a 2011 book titled "Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists."

Charles Thomas with the Knight Foundation helped curate the book and exhibit alongside co-author Valaida Fullwood. Thomas says part of the reason for creating the book and exhibit is to change perceptions.

“The story has been an inaccurate story that Black folks are not philanthropists and that we're not givers,” Thomas said. "So, the mission of this is to set that record straight, to shift a different narrative, and then ultimately, collectively think about how we can empower ourselves.”

Thomas said philanthropy in the Black community extends beyond donating money to include volunteering and supporting neighbors. The exhibit debuted in 2015 at Johnson C. Smith University and has since toured more than 30 cities, including Atlanta and Chicago.

Community members gather in Charlotte at the West Boulevard Library for a panel discussion that focuses on philanthropy and how community members can get involved.
Race & Equity
Charlotte forum explores what philanthropy efforts could entail for those in minority communities
Elvis Menayese

A panel discussion held last week by the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte's low-income, mostly Black West Boulevard community featured Thomas and Fullwood in a conversation that explored philanthropy efforts for those in minority communities.

The "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed" exhibit is on display through Oct. 19.


