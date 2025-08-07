Charlotte forum explores what philanthropy efforts could entail for those in minority communities

If you have ever wondered what joining philanthropy efforts could entail or mean for your community, a panel discussion on Wednesday in Charlotte’s low-income West Boulevard Corridor aimed to answer some of those questions for residents.

Over a dozen community members gathered at the West Boulevard Library. They heard panelists speak about how giving back doesn’t have to mean big dollar amounts. Residents like those in West Boulevard's mostly Black community, say it often looks like volunteer work, organizing and supporting neighbors. Charles Thomas with the Knight Foundation was one of the panelists. Thomas says philanthropy in the Black community goes beyond writing a check.

“It’s the small things we do. Whether we're giving our time or whether we're giving like a dollar to support one of our friends or bringing someone in to shelter them,” Thomas said. “There are so many ways we’ve given traditionally, and it’s based on principles that are beyond how we typically think about philanthropy.”

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Levine Museum of the New South and featured Valaida Fullwood, the other panelist. Fullwood with Thomas are behind an exhibition called “ The Soul of Philanthropy, ” that is on display at the Charlotte Museum of History. The exhibit explores what philanthropy looks like in Black and African American communities.

Fullwood and Thomas are also the pair behind the book, "Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists." Fullwood says she created the book partly to help shift perceptions.

“Contrary to the false narrative that Black people don't give or that we only have our hand out, we are a very generous people, and it's in our DNA and it's just what we do,” Fullwood said.

Karen Sutton, one of the organizers of the event with the Levine Museum of the New South, said part of the reason for hosting the event was to help change some community members' minds.

“A lot of people think to be a philanthropist, you have to have a lot of money, wealth, and sometimes they don’t see themselves as a philanthropist even though they give freely of their own all the time,” Sutton said. “I wanted to make sure that people had a good understanding and left seeing themselves as philanthropists.”

Tereke Taylor has been in Charlotte for about three years and came out to the event. “I wanted to learn more about community and philanthropy, and what it is I can do or how I can possibly persuade or encourage others to do more,” Taylor said.

Organizers with the Levine Museum of the New South say they hope to host more conversations that focus on topics of community interest.