African American philanthropic group gives grants to local nonprofits working in Charlotte's Black communities

Over the past 18 years, a group of African Americans has been quietly providing grants to nonprofits in Charlotte that serve the city’s Black communities. The New Generation of African American Philanthropists, or NGAAP, has more than 70 members from various career fields, who pool their dollars to fund their grantmaking work. The group just kicked off a $12-million campaign, to raise money for the group to focus more broadly on issues of equity. Valaida Fullwood, NGAAP’s founder, tells WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn that the work they are doing is not often associated with African Americans.

Valaida Fullwood: Too often, images and stories of philanthropy place Black people and other marginalized communities only on the recipient side or as beneficiaries. And I knew it was more rounded than that. Yes, we are often beneficiaries, our communities and their causes are on the recipient side, but we're also tremendous givers, a spirit of generosity exists in Black communities. I mean, that's how we have thrived and created a society here. So it was important to elevate our presence and to celebrate traditions of Black philanthropy. So that was a key element in forming NGAAP.

Gwendolyn Glenn: There are different models out there. Briefly tell us how yours works.

fenixfotography Ryan Sumner Valaida Fulwood is one of the founders of NGAAP, an African American philanthropic group that provides grants to nonprofits in Charlotte.

Fulwood: Our work is pooling funds and resources to make grants to nonprofits serving our community. We often hold educational forums, learning forums for donors and nonprofit leaders so that people give wiser and sharpen how they choose to invest in community-based work. And then we also have found we're innovators and we introduce new ideas to the philanthropic realm.

For over four years, I worked to collect stories. I interviewed Black donors from across the country on why and how they give and collaborated with a fellow NGAAP member, Charles Thomas, and we published a book called "Giving Back," a tribute to generations of African American philanthropists, which celebrates our stories and traditions of giving and reframes portraits of philanthropy. It's not the stoic elder millionaire, a billionaire, in a community but there are everyday philanthropists all around, and we want to celebrate that giving.

Glenn: What's the size of the pool of funds that you have to distribute? How large is that pool?

Fulwood: Roughly $20,000 to $25,000 a year is what we grant and contribute to nonprofits in our community and over the course of our 18 years here in Charlotte, we have leveraged over $1.6 million to invest in our community in a whole host of ways in supporting Black founded nonprofits here in Charlotte.

TYRUS ORTEGA GAINES

Charlotte Mayor Vy Lyles attends NGAAP's first fundraiser, the Cookout, to kick off the group's $12 million fund drive.

Glenn: Can you tell me some of the nonprofits you have provided grants to?

Fulwood: We look to give to folks operating in really bold ways that have impact on predominantly Black communities and neighborhoods, and issues that disproportionately affect Black communities. Some of those include The Males Place, which is a mentoring program for young Black men. We've supported S.T.A.R.S. Math and English Academy, Healing Vine Harbor, which supports women in transition. This year we are supporting Lakewood Neighborhood Alliance.

Glenn: And what's the average amount of funds that you provide each organization?

Fulwood: It varies, but I would say on average $10,000.

Glenn: You had an event recently called the Cookout, and is that the first time you've done this and tell us what was the goal of that?

Fulwood: On June 29, we hosted the Cookout, which was NGAAP’s inaugural fundraising event, and in fact, it served as the kickoff to a two-year fundraising campaign that we're leading called Campaign for New Trust. Over the next two years, we are building our coffers so that NGAAP can actually scale up and build infrastructure for more sustainable work over time.