Gov. Stein to sign mini-budget

Gov. Josh Stein will sign a mini budget into law. The General Assembly passed the spending package last week. It's a stopgap measure, because the House and Senate can't agree on the big issues. That includes the size of raises for state employees, the future of scheduled tax cuts, and whether to pay for a new children’s hospital. At a Council of State meeting Tuesday, Stein called it a "Band-Aid budget."

"It fails our Medicaid beneficiaries, and there are going to be real consequences on human life because of that failure. It fails state employees. Inflation is real, and there are no pay raises for state employees in this mini budget," he said.

The governor is calling for legislative leaders to pass a full budget. Republican House and Senate leaders told reporters last week they will keep negotiating. The General Assembly is due back in Raleigh at the end of August.