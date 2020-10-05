-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have started a new campaign to recruit officers, just as existing officers call for higher pay and other big city departments…
Random shootings aren’t what’s driving the tripling of murders in Charlotte this year. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say it’s usually an argument between…
It’s easy to record video using a smart phone, but where do you send it if you believe it’s proof of someone’s rights being violated? The ACLU of North…
A federal jury ruled today that a CMPD Officer used excessive force when he fired a taser on a man a second time, causing his death in 2011.The jury also…
A former Hickory police officer is charged with felony assault. He's accused of using aggressive force in November when he pushed a 24-year-old woman to…
A 17-year-old turned himself in Friday morning in the shooting of three teenagers. Anthony Williams is charged with three counts of assault with a…
Bond was set for about $500,000 each for the Monroe couple charged with child abuse for allegedly handcuffing an 11-year-old boy by the ankle to their…
Bessemer City council members were divided Monday night in Gaston County over whether to form its own police department, separate from the county. Mayor…