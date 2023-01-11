Four killed in fiery wreck on Interstate 85

Four men were killed in a wreck and car fire Tuesday during rush hour on Interstate 85.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on I-85 South near Exit 45. According to investigators, a pickup truck hit a dump truck that was improperly stopped on the right side of the highway.

All lanes were closed, though one lane was eventually reopened as a detour for commuters to take to the I-85 connector near North Tryon street.

I-85's southbound lanes reopened about 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

According to Hola News CLT, a Spanish-language publication, all four men were originally from El Salvador. They were identified as Edwin García, Arturo García, Kevin Turcios and Miguel Portillo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

