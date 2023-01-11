© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Four killed in fiery wreck on Interstate 85

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Kayla Young
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST
image (2).png
North Carolina Department of Transportation
/
NCDOT

Four men were killed in a wreck and car fire Tuesday during rush hour on Interstate 85.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on I-85 South near Exit 45. According to investigators, a pickup truck hit a dump truck that was improperly stopped on the right side of the highway.

All lanes were closed, though one lane was eventually reopened as a detour for commuters to take to the I-85 connector near North Tryon street.

I-85's southbound lanes reopened about 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

According to Hola News CLT, a Spanish-language publication, all four men were originally from El Salvador. They were identified as Edwin García, Arturo García, Kevin Turcios and Miguel Portillo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
Charlotte Area traffic fatalitiesPoliceCharlotte traffic
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kayla Young
Kayla Young is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity, and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia, an independent Spanish-language news organization based in Charlotte. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
See stories by Kayla Young